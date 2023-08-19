Ryan McMahon vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jesse Scholtens and the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) against the White Sox.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 109 hits and an OBP of .337 this season.
- He ranks 83rd in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and 38th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In 73 of 115 games this season (63.5%) McMahon has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (25.2%).
- In 17.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (34.8%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (13.0%).
- He has scored in 53 games this year (46.1%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.276
|AVG
|.230
|.353
|OBP
|.321
|.519
|SLG
|.423
|27
|XBH
|22
|12
|HR
|9
|42
|RBI
|23
|75/25
|K/BB
|73/30
|2
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox will send Scholtens (1-5) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.20 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
