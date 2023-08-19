The Chicago White Sox versus Colorado Rockies game on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Luis Robert and Ryan McMahon.

The favored White Sox have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at -105. A 12-run over/under is set for the contest.

Rockies vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -115 -105 12 -115 -105 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those matchups). Colorado's last three contests have gone over the total, and the average over/under during that stretch was 12.2.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (39.6%) in those games.

Colorado has entered 106 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 42-64 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 53 of its 121 games with a total.

The Rockies are 15-11-0 against the spread in their 26 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-32 20-43 19-29 28-46 29-53 18-22

