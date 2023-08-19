Elehuris Montero vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Elehuris Montero (.424 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Jesse Scholtens. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the White Sox.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Jesse Scholtens
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +210)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs White Sox Player Props
|Rockies vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs White Sox
|Rockies vs White Sox Odds
|Rockies vs White Sox Prediction
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .208 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
- Montero has gotten a hit in 23 of 51 games this season (45.1%), including nine multi-hit games (17.6%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 17 games this year (33.3%), Montero has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.8%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 15 of 51 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the White Sox
- Click Here for Jurickson Profar
- Click Here for Ryan McMahon
- Click Here for Nolan Jones
- Click Here for Charlie Blackmon
- Click Here for Brendan Rodgers
- Click Here for Ezequiel Tovar
- Click Here for Mike Toglia
- Click Here for Elias Díaz
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|.293
|AVG
|.140
|.329
|OBP
|.158
|.413
|SLG
|.312
|7
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|25/5
|K/BB
|46/1
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Scholtens (1-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.