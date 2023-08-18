Friday's game that pits the Colorado Rockies (46-75) versus the Chicago White Sox (48-73) at Coors Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on August 18.

The Rockies will give the nod to Peter Lambert (2-4, 5.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Michael Kopech (5-10, 4.58 ERA).

Rockies vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

Bookmakers have not installed the Rockies as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rockies have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rockies have been favorites in 13 games this season and won four (30.8%) of those contests.

Colorado has entered nine games this season favored by -120 or more and is 2-7 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Rockies.

Colorado has scored 517 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies have a 5.52 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rockies Schedule