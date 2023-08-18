The Minnesota Lynx (14-16) will look to Napheesa Collier (third in WNBA, 21.4 points per game) going up against Jewell Loyd (first in league, 24.1) and the Seattle Storm (9-21) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

The matchup has no set line.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ION

Lynx vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 82 Lynx 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-1.9)

Seattle (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 163.1

Lynx vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota is 15-14-0 against the spread this year.

Minnesota has seen 16 of its 30 games hit the over.

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx are ninth in the WNBA in points scored (79.6 per game) and second-worst in points conceded (84.8).

On the boards, Minnesota is seventh in the league in rebounds (34.1 per game). It is eighth in rebounds conceded (34.7 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Lynx are sixth in the WNBA in committing them (13.4 per game). They are second-worst in forcing them (12.4 per game).

The Lynx are the third-worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.5 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32%).

The Lynx are the worst team in the league in 3-pointers allowed (9.1 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage defensively (35%).

Minnesota attempts 30.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 69.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 22.5% of Minnesota's baskets are 3-pointers, and 77.5% are 2-pointers.

