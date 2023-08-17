The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez take the field at Progressive Field against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

Tigers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 25th in MLB play with 119 total home runs.

Detroit is slugging .377, the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers rank 26th in MLB with a .235 batting average.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging four runs per game (477 total).

The Tigers are 29th in MLB with a .300 on-base percentage.

The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Detroit has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Detroit has the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).

The Tigers average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.276).

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 88 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks 27th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 490 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Guardians have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only seven times per game on average.

Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Cleveland has the fourth-best ERA (3.80) in the majors this season.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.280 WHIP this season, 15th in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.18 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Skubal has not registered a quality start so far this season.

Skubal will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.6 innings per outing.

In four of his seven total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Xzavion Curry (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

None of Curry's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Curry will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has 15 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Away Tarik Skubal Chris Sale 8/12/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away Matt Manning Brayan Bello 8/13/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kutter Crawford 8/15/2023 Twins L 5-3 Away Alex Faedo Bailey Ober 8/16/2023 Twins W 8-7 Away Reese Olson Kenta Maeda 8/17/2023 Guardians - Away Tarik Skubal Xzavion Curry 8/18/2023 Guardians - Away Matt Manning Gavin Williams 8/19/2023 Guardians - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Tanner Bibee 8/20/2023 Guardians - Away Alex Faedo Logan Allen 8/21/2023 Cubs - Home Reese Olson Javier Assad 8/22/2023 Cubs - Home Tarik Skubal -

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 8/11/2023 Rays L 9-8 Away Xzavion Curry Aaron Civale 8/12/2023 Rays L 6-5 Away Gavin Williams Shawn Armstrong 8/13/2023 Rays W 9-2 Away Tanner Bibee Zach Eflin 8/15/2023 Reds W 3-0 Away Logan Allen Graham Ashcraft 8/16/2023 Reds L 7-2 Away Noah Syndergaard Andrew Abbott 8/17/2023 Tigers - Home Xzavion Curry Tarik Skubal 8/18/2023 Tigers - Home Gavin Williams Matt Manning 8/19/2023 Tigers - Home Tanner Bibee Eduardo Rodríguez 8/20/2023 Tigers - Home Logan Allen Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Syndergaard Clayton Kershaw 8/23/2023 Dodgers - Home Xzavion Curry Lance Lynn

