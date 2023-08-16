The Minnesota Vikings at the moment have +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Vikings this season on Fubo!

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +280

+280 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Vikings to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing nine times.

Last season, 11 Vikings games went over the point total.

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the , Minnesota was forced to lean on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.

The Vikings had eight wins at home last year and five away.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but just one as the underdog (1-4).

In the NFC North the Vikings were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Vikings Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins threw for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.

On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and picked up 97 yards.

Click here to read about Cousins' 2023 fantasy outlook!

In the passing game, Justin Jefferson scored eight TDs, catching 128 balls for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game).

Should you draft Jefferson in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In the passing game a season ago, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, catching 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).

Is Osborn worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

In 17 games, Alexander Mattison rushed for 283 yards (16.6 per game) and five TDs.

Click here to learn more about Mattison's 2023 fantasy value!

Jordan Hicks had one interception to go with 129 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended last year.

Bet on Vikings to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Vikings Player Futures

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +800 3 September 24 Chargers - +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +600 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6000 7 October 23 49ers - +1000 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +8000 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +5000 12 November 27 Bears - +6000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +1100 16 December 24 Lions - +2200 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2200

Odds are current as of August 16 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.