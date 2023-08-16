Australia versus England in a FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 match is one of many compelling options on today's soccer slate.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Australia vs England

  • League: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch UEFA Super Cup: Manchester City vs Sevilla

  • League: UEFA Super Cup
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer: Sporting San Miguelito vs Verdes FC

  • League: Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer
  • Game Time: 5:56 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Peruvian Primera Division Soccer: Carlos A. Mannucci vs Cusco Fútbol Club

  • League: Peruvian Primera Division Soccer
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: San Antonio FC vs Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

  • League: USL Championship Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer: Xelajú Mario Camposeco vs Independiente

  • League: Concacaf Central American Cup Soccer
  • Game Time: 9:56 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch USL Championship Soccer: Orange County SC vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

  • League: USL Championship Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.