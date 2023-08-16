Wednesday's contest that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (60-60) versus the Colorado Rockies (46-74) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Diamondbacks. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on August 16.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Slade Cecconi versus the Rockies and Austin Gomber (9-9).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies' ATS record is 2-2-0 over their previous 10 contests (four of those games had spread set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have won in 42, or 40%, of the 105 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win 34 times in 95 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (510 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.49 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule