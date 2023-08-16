Ezequiel Tovar vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Ezequiel Tovar (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has an OPS of .719, fueled by an OBP of .291 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season.
- Tovar has had a hit in 79 of 113 games this year (69.9%), including multiple hits 25 times (22.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Tovar has driven in a run in 40 games this season (35.4%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 49 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|57
|.278
|AVG
|.237
|.318
|OBP
|.264
|.459
|SLG
|.400
|22
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|25
|54/9
|K/BB
|69/9
|2
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Cecconi (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when the righty threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing only one hit.
