On Wednesday, Ezequiel Tovar (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Slade Cecconi. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has an OPS of .719, fueled by an OBP of .291 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season.

Tovar has had a hit in 79 of 113 games this year (69.9%), including multiple hits 25 times (22.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Tovar has driven in a run in 40 games this season (35.4%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 49 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 57 .278 AVG .237 .318 OBP .264 .459 SLG .400 22 XBH 21 6 HR 7 28 RBI 25 54/9 K/BB 69/9 2 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings