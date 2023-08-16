Elias Diaz -- .091 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Slade Cecconi on the mound, on August 16 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .260 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 105 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 105), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.5% of his games this year, Diaz has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28.6% of his games this season (30 of 105), with two or more runs four times (3.8%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .287 AVG .236 .333 OBP .297 .483 SLG .338 20 XBH 11 7 HR 4 30 RBI 21 35/14 K/BB 52/15 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings