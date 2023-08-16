After going 3-for-4 in his most recent game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Slade Cecconi) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

  • Montero has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks while hitting .207.
  • Montero has gotten a hit in 22 of 49 games this season (44.9%), with at least two hits on nine occasions (18.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Montero has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this year (16 of 49), with more than one RBI four times (8.2%).
  • He has scored in 15 of 49 games (30.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 27
.296 AVG .140
.325 OBP .158
.408 SLG .312
6 XBH 7
1 HR 4
9 RBI 11
22/4 K/BB 46/1
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (148 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will look to Cecconi (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up one hit.
