Robert Austin Wynns vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Robert Austin Wynns and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate
- Wynns is batting .200 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Wynns has a base hit in 16 of 31 games played this year (51.6%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 31 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Wynns has driven in a run in five games this year (16.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (22.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|15
|.222
|AVG
|.200
|.300
|OBP
|.233
|.259
|SLG
|.325
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|4
|8/2
|K/BB
|14/2
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (148 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cecconi (0-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up one hit.
