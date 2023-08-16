The Colorado Rockies, including Robert Austin Wynns and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Dodgers.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is batting .200 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.

Wynns has a base hit in 16 of 31 games played this year (51.6%), but no multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 31 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Wynns has driven in a run in five games this year (16.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (22.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 15 .222 AVG .200 .300 OBP .233 .259 SLG .325 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 1 RBI 4 8/2 K/BB 14/2 1 SB 0

