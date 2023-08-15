Joe Mantiply will take the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-60) on Tuesday, August 15 against the Colorado Rockies (46-73), who will answer with Ty Blach. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

The Rockies are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Diamondbacks (-160). The over/under is 12.5 runs for the game.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Mantiply - ARI (1-1, 7.20 ERA) vs Blach - COL (1-1, 4.22 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Rockies and Diamondbacks matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (+135), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rockies bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.50 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Ryan McMahon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 29, or 59.2%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have a 12-4 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Arizona has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 104 games this season and have come away with the win 42 times (40.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 26 times in 74 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Mike Toglia 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.