After going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Joe Mantiply) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

Joe Mantiply TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers has a double and a walk while hitting .205.

This season, Rodgers has totaled at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.

In three games this season, Rodgers has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in one of 10 games.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 .235 AVG .182 .235 OBP .250 .294 SLG .182 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 1 7/0 K/BB 7/1 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings