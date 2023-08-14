The Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59) and the Colorado Rockies (45-73) will square off in the series opener on Monday, August 14 at Coors Field, with Merrill Kelly pitching for the Diamondbacks and Chris Flexen toeing the rubber for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Diamondbacks (-225). Arizona is favored on the run line (-2.5). The over/under is 11.5 runs for the game.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.20 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.92 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 29, or 60.4%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Arizona has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just twice in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (39.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win two times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harold Castro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

