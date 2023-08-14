Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 14
Monday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59) and the Colorado Rockies (45-73) facing off at Coors Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on August 14.
The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.92 ERA).
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 games (three of those matchups had runlines set by sportsbooks).
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (39.8%) in those contests.
- Colorado has a win-loss record of 2-22 when favored by +180 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (499 total, 4.2 per game).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.49 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|@ Brewers
|L 7-6
|Chris Flexen vs Adrian Houser
|August 10
|@ Dodgers
|L 2-1
|Ty Blach vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 11
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Austin Gomber vs Lance Lynn
|August 12
|@ Dodgers
|L 4-1
|Peter Lambert vs Tony Gonsolin
|August 13
|@ Dodgers
|L 8-3
|Kyle Freeland vs Julio Urías
|August 14
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Merrill Kelly
|August 15
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Ty Blach vs TBA
|August 16
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Ryne Nelson
|August 18
|White Sox
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Michael Kopech
|August 19
|White Sox
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 20
|White Sox
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Dylan Cease
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.