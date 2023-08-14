Monday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59) and the Colorado Rockies (45-73) facing off at Coors Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on August 14.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Merrill Kelly (9-5, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.92 ERA).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their previous 10 games (three of those matchups had runlines set by sportsbooks).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 103 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (39.8%) in those contests.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 2-22 when favored by +180 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (499 total, 4.2 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.49 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule