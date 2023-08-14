After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, a home run and six walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 45 of 76 games this season (59.2%), including 12 multi-hit games (15.8%).

He has hit a home run in one of 76 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

In 18 games this year (23.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 games this year (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .274 AVG .252 .278 OBP .281 .327 SLG .330 6 XBH 7 0 HR 1 14 RBI 13 31/1 K/BB 26/5 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings