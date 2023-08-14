Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on August 14 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.421) thanks to 41 extra-base hits.
  • In 70.3% of his games this year (78 of 111), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (21.6%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (10.8%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Tovar has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this year (39 of 111), with two or more RBI 10 times (9.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 48 games this season (43.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 57
.276 AVG .237
.317 OBP .264
.444 SLG .400
20 XBH 21
5 HR 7
27 RBI 25
51/9 K/BB 69/9
2 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kelly will look to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing six hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks ninth, 1.169 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
