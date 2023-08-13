Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.335) and total hits (104) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- In 63.1% of his 111 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (18 of 111), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has an RBI in 37 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 45.0% of his games this year (50 of 111), with two or more runs nine times (8.1%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|59
|.273
|AVG
|.230
|.350
|OBP
|.321
|.505
|SLG
|.423
|25
|XBH
|22
|10
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|23
|70/23
|K/BB
|73/30
|2
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.31 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Urias (9-6) out for his 18th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.39 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
