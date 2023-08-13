Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.335) and total hits (104) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

In 63.1% of his 111 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (18 of 111), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has an RBI in 37 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 45.0% of his games this year (50 of 111), with two or more runs nine times (8.1%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 59 .273 AVG .230 .350 OBP .321 .505 SLG .423 25 XBH 22 10 HR 9 36 RBI 23 70/23 K/BB 73/30 2 SB 3

