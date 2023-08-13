Jurickson Profar and Freddie Freeman will hit the field when the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 115 home runs.

Colorado ranks 21st in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 496 (4.2 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined 1.516 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-12) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 22 starts this season.

Freeland has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Brewers W 7-3 Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers L 2-1 Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers L 4-1 Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ty Blach - 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 8/18/2023 White Sox - Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens

