How to Watch the Rockies vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 13
Jurickson Profar and Freddie Freeman will hit the field when the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 115 home runs.
- Colorado ranks 21st in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 496 (4.2 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.516 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-12) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He has earned a quality start nine times in 22 starts this season.
- Freeland has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Wade Miley
|8/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-6
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Adrian Houser
|8/10/2023
|Dodgers
|L 2-1
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/11/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Lance Lynn
|8/12/2023
|Dodgers
|L 4-1
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/13/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Julio Urías
|8/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Merrill Kelly
|8/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|-
|8/16/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Ryne Nelson
|8/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Michael Kopech
|8/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jesse Scholtens
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.