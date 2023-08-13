Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies are ready for a matchup with Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are +280 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Dodgers (-350). Los Angeles (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -350 +280 9 -105 -115 -2.5 +100 -120

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies are 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers). For three straight games, Colorado and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 8.8 runs.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 102 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (40.2%) in those games.

Colorado has played as an underdog of +280 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 49 of 116 chances this season.

The Rockies are 14-10-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-30 20-42 19-27 26-45 27-52 18-20

