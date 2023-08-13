Sunday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46) and the Colorado Rockies (45-72) facing off at Dodger Stadium (on August 13) at 4:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Dodgers.

The probable pitchers are Julio Urias (9-6) for the Dodgers and Kyle Freeland (4-12) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-2-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in three of those games).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 102 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (40.2%) in those contests.

Colorado has played as an underdog of +260 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (496 total), Colorado is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule