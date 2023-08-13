Nolan Jones -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the hill, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

  • Jones has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 25 walks while batting .267.
  • In 58.3% of his games this season (35 of 60), Jones has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (23.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 60), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Jones has had an RBI in 17 games this year (28.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 36.7% of his games this year (22 of 60), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 34
.250 AVG .280
.337 OBP .358
.452 SLG .517
7 XBH 16
5 HR 6
11 RBI 18
25/11 K/BB 53/14
5 SB 2

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Dodgers will send Urias (9-6) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.39 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.