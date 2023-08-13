The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Julio Urias and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .266.
  • Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (64 of 102), with more than one hit 26 times (25.5%).
  • In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (10.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 30.4% of his games this season, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 29 games this year (28.4%), including multiple runs in four games.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 53
.301 AVG .236
.348 OBP .298
.506 SLG .340
20 XBH 11
7 HR 4
30 RBI 21
34/14 K/BB 51/15
1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 131 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Urias (9-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.39, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
