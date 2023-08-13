Elehuris Montero -- hitting .158 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Julio Urias on the mound, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías

Julio Urías TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks while hitting .196.

Montero has gotten a hit in 20 of 46 games this year (43.5%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (17.4%).

He has homered in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.6% of his games this year, Montero has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7%.

In 13 games this season (28.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 26 .270 AVG .144 .304 OBP .163 .349 SLG .322 5 XBH 7 0 HR 4 8 RBI 11 22/4 K/BB 45/1 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings