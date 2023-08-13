On Sunday, Brendan Rodgers (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Urias. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Julio Urías
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

  • Rodgers is batting .188 with a walk.
  • In five of eight games this year, Rodgers has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his eight games this year.
  • Rodgers has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
.154 AVG .211
.154 OBP .250
.154 SLG .211
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
6/0 K/BB 5/1
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 131 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Urias (9-6) is going for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.39 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up a 4.39 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
