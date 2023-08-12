Player props are available for Freddie Freeman and Ryan McMahon, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 103 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .250/.335/.461 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 43 walks and 39 RBI (95 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .240/.321/.369 on the season.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Aug. 9 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 at Brewers Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Aug. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Gonsolin Stats

Tony Gonsolin (7-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 19th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Gonsolin will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Gonsolin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Aug. 7 6.0 9 6 6 3 1 vs. Athletics Aug. 2 5.0 5 1 1 3 2 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 5.0 7 5 5 5 3 at Rangers Jul. 21 5.0 2 4 4 6 3 at Mets Jul. 15 5.0 2 1 1 3 1

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 43 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 54 walks and 83 RBI (159 total hits). He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashing .346/.422/.599 on the year.

Freeman hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .450 with seven doubles, two home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Padres Aug. 7 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 123 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 69 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .286/.388/.579 slash line so far this year.

Betts takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 at Padres Aug. 7 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0

