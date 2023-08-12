Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:29 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Tony Gonsolin. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .240 with 23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.
- Profar has had a hit in 64 of 100 games this year (64.0%), including multiple hits 25 times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Profar has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (26.0%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (11.0%).
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (41.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|50
|.281
|AVG
|.201
|.364
|OBP
|.279
|.432
|SLG
|.309
|21
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|18
|32/22
|K/BB
|48/21
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Dodgers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin (7-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.42, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .219 batting average against him.
