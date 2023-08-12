Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harold Castro -- 1-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on August 12 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Dodgers.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Discover More About This Game
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .267 with 12 doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Castro has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (45 of 75), with multiple hits 12 times (16.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 75 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has driven in a run in 18 games this season (24.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 of 75 games (28.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|36
|.274
|AVG
|.259
|.278
|OBP
|.288
|.327
|SLG
|.339
|6
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|13
|31/1
|K/BB
|24/5
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Dodgers allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gonsolin makes the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Monday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.42, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
