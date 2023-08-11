The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Friday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Ryan McMahon -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 114 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Colorado is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 22nd in the majors with 494 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.517 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (9-8) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander allowed six hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Gomber has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 23 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Cardinals W 1-0 Away Austin Gomber Zack Thompson 8/7/2023 Brewers L 12-1 Away Peter Lambert Freddy Peralta 8/8/2023 Brewers W 7-3 Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers L 2-1 Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers - Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers - Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers - Away Chris Flexen Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ty Blach - 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.