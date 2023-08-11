Rockies vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 11
Friday's contest that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-46) against the Colorado Rockies (45-70) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 10:10 PM on August 11.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Lance Lynn (8-9) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (9-8) will take the ball for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 7, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Rockies have a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those games).
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 100 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (41%) in those games.
- Colorado has been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Colorado scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (494 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.47 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 6
|@ Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Austin Gomber vs Zack Thompson
|August 7
|@ Brewers
|L 12-1
|Peter Lambert vs Freddy Peralta
|August 8
|@ Brewers
|W 7-3
|Kyle Freeland vs Wade Miley
|August 9
|@ Brewers
|L 7-6
|Chris Flexen vs Adrian Houser
|August 10
|@ Dodgers
|L 2-1
|Ty Blach vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 11
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Lance Lynn
|August 12
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Tony Gonsolin
|August 13
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Julio Urías
|August 14
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Merrill Kelly
|August 15
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Ty Blach vs TBA
|August 16
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Ryne Nelson
