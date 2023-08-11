The Colorado Rockies and Mike Toglia, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is batting .172 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.

In 14 of 28 games this season (50.0%), Toglia has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Toglia has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (39.3%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .200 AVG .146 .265 OBP .196 .267 SLG .250 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 18/2 0 SB 0

