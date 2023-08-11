The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .256 with 26 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Tovar is batting .278 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 70.4% of his 108 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (10.2%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Tovar has an RBI in 38 of 108 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 46 of 108 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 54 .276 AVG .236 .317 OBP .265 .444 SLG .394 20 XBH 20 5 HR 6 27 RBI 24 51/9 K/BB 63/9 2 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings