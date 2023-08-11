Brendan Rodgers Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brendan Rodgers is back in action for the Colorado Rockies against Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles DodgersAugust 11 at 10:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since August 7, when he went 0-for-3 against the Brewers.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is batting .208 with a walk.
- In four of six games this season, Rodgers has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.
- Rodgers has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.154
|AVG
|.273
|.154
|OBP
|.333
|.154
|SLG
|.273
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|6/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to allow 130 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Lynn gets the start for the Dodgers, his 24th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 6.11 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 36-year-old's 6.11 ERA ranks 65th, 1.410 WHIP ranks 56th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
