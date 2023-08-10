How to Watch the Rockies vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 10
Jurickson Profar and Mookie Betts will hit the field when the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Thursday at Dodger Stadium.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 113 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Colorado is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 493 (4.3 per game).
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
- The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.50 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.519 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Ty Blach (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- In three starts, Blach has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 2.6 frames per outing.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-2
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Steven Matz
|8/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Zack Thompson
|8/7/2023
|Brewers
|L 12-1
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Freddy Peralta
|8/8/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-3
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Wade Miley
|8/9/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-6
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Adrian Houser
|8/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/11/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Lance Lynn
|8/12/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Tony Gonsolin
|8/13/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Julio Urías
|8/14/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Merrill Kelly
|8/15/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|-
