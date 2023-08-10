The Minnesota Lynx (14-15) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Indiana Fever (7-22) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, August 10 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Lynx are coming off of an 88-79 victory over the Sky in their last outing on Tuesday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dorka Juhasz Out Hamstring 6.0 6.0 2.0 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Indiana Fever Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG NaLyssa Smith Out Foot 15.3 9.6 1.4

Lynx vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video

Prime Video Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier leads her team in both points (21.9) and rebounds (8.0) per contest, and also puts up 2.5 assists. At the other end, she averages 1.6 steals (fifth in the WNBA) and 1.1 blocked shots.

Kayla McBride averages 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 35.0% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in WNBA).

Diamond Miller posts 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, she delivers 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Lindsay Allen leads the Lynx at 4.5 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.4 rebounds and 6.4 points.

Jessica Shepard posts 9.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the field.

Lynx vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -3.5 161.5

