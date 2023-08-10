Brendan Rodgers Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Brendan Rodgers, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Dodgers Player Props
|Rockies vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rockies vs Dodgers
|Rockies vs Dodgers Odds
|Rockies vs Dodgers Prediction
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is hitting .208 with a walk.
- Rodgers has had a base hit in four of six games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Rodgers has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.154
|AVG
|.273
|.154
|OBP
|.333
|.154
|SLG
|.273
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|6/0
|K/BB
|1/1
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.41).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 129 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Kershaw (10-4) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.55 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday, June 28 against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 35-year-old has a 2.55 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .216 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.