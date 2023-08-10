The Colorado Rockies and Brendan Rodgers, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is hitting .208 with a walk.

Rodgers has had a base hit in four of six games this season, and multiple hits once.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Rodgers has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .154 AVG .273 .154 OBP .333 .154 SLG .273 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 6/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings