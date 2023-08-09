Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ryan McMahon -- with a slugging percentage of .639 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.338), slugging percentage (.473) and total hits (103) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 76th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- McMahon has had a hit in 69 of 107 games this season (64.5%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.2%).
- He has gone deep in 18 games this season (16.8%), homering in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- McMahon has driven in a run in 37 games this season (34.6%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (49 of 107), with two or more runs nine times (8.4%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|55
|.273
|AVG
|.240
|.350
|OBP
|.328
|.505
|SLG
|.442
|25
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|23
|70/23
|K/BB
|67/27
|2
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser (4-3 with a 4.19 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
