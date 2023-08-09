Brendan Rodgers -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, on August 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers has a walk while hitting .208.

Rodgers has had a base hit in four of six games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has not gone deep in his six games this year.

Rodgers has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this year.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .154 AVG .273 .154 OBP .333 .154 SLG .273 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 6/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings