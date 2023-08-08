The Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) and Colorado Rockies (44-68) meet on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers will give the ball to Wade Miley (6-2, 3.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (4-12, 4.86 ERA).

Rockies vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (6-2, 3.01 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-12, 4.86 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (4-12) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.86 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 72 strikeouts.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

During 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.86 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .290 to his opponents.

Freeland is looking to collect his ninth quality start of the season in this game.

Freeland has put up 17 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Kyle Freeland vs. Brewers

He will face a Brewers offense that ranks 21st in the league with 486 total runs scored while batting .234 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .380 slugging percentage (27th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 119 home runs (22nd in the league).

Freeland has thrown five innings without giving up an earned run on three hits, while striking out five against the Brewers this season.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley

The Brewers will hand the ball to Miley (6-2) for his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.01 and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in 14 games this season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

In 14 starts, Miley has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Wade Miley vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 14th in MLB with a .251 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 19th in the league (.400) and 109 home runs.

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Rockies in one game, and they have gone 6-for-23 with two doubles and three RBI over six innings.

