The Milwaukee Brewers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Christian Yelich and Ryan McMahon -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

The favored Brewers have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +180. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -225 +180 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rockies are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 40, or 41.2%, of the 97 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Colorado has won two of its 19 games, or 10.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 47 of its 111 games with a total this season.

The Rockies have posted a record of 13-9-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-30 19-38 19-26 25-42 27-49 17-19

