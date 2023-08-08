After hitting .167 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Wade Miley) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Toglia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is batting .181 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

This year, Toglia has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 25 games (52.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Toglia has driven in a run in six games this year (24.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 10 of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 11 .200 AVG .158 .265 OBP .200 .267 SLG .289 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 16/1 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings