Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elias Diaz -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on August 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .271 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 62 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- In 10 games this season, he has homered (10.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 30.9% of his games this year, Diaz has driven in at least one run. In 15 of those games (15.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 28.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 4.1%.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|48
|.301
|AVG
|.243
|.348
|OBP
|.306
|.506
|SLG
|.339
|20
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|20
|34/14
|K/BB
|48/14
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (6-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.01, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
