Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:30 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Wade Miley) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .204 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.
- Montero has gotten at least one hit in 44.2% of his games this year (19 of 43), with more than one hit eight times (18.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Montero has had an RBI in 14 games this year (32.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.3%).
- In 12 games this season (27.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|23
|.270
|AVG
|.152
|.304
|OBP
|.173
|.349
|SLG
|.316
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|10
|22/4
|K/BB
|38/1
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 144 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.01, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
