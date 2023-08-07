Peter Lambert will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 108 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Fueled by 335 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 14th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 479 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Rockies have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Rockies rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.47 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.522 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Lambert (2-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Lambert has two starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 2.7 innings per outing.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Padres L 8-5 Home Peter Lambert Pedro Avila 8/2/2023 Padres L 11-1 Home Kyle Freeland Nick Martínez 8/4/2023 Cardinals W 9-4 Away Chris Flexen Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals L 6-2 Away Ty Blach Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals W 1-0 Away Austin Gomber Zack Thompson 8/7/2023 Brewers - Away Peter Lambert Freddy Peralta 8/8/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers - Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers - Away Ty Blach Emmet Sheehan 8/11/2023 Dodgers - Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers - Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin

