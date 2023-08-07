Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is hitting .188 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- This year, Toglia has tallied at least one hit in 13 of 24 games (54.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 24 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Toglia has had an RBI in six games this year.
- In 10 of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.171
|.265
|OBP
|.216
|.267
|SLG
|.314
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.38), 33rd in WHIP (1.243), and seventh in K/9 (10.8) among pitchers who qualify.
