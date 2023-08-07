On Monday, Elehuris Montero (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .209 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.

In 45.2% of his games this season (19 of 42), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (19.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 7.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Montero has driven home a run in 14 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games.

In 12 games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 22 .270 AVG .158 .304 OBP .179 .349 SLG .329 5 XBH 6 0 HR 3 8 RBI 10 22/4 K/BB 36/1 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings