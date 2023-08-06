Entering play in round four at the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Celine Boutier leads with a score of -13. Watch as the action unfolds from Dundonald Links in Troon, United Kingdom.

How to Watch the 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open

Start Time: 2:05 AM ET

2:05 AM ET Venue: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 72/6,494 yards

Par 72/6,494 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Celine Boutier 1st -13 69-68-66 Patty Tavatanakit 2nd -10 72-68-66 Maja Stark 2nd -10 69-65-72 Madelene Sagstrom 4th -9 66-73-68 Nicole Broch Estrup 5th -8 68-72-68

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 2:05 AM ET Klara Spilkova (+13/74th), Marissa Steen (+9/73rd) 6:26 AM ET Yuna Nishimura (-6/9th), Hinako Shibuno (-7/6th), Sarah Kemp (-7/6th) 6:14 AM ET Ruoning Yin (-6/9th), Hyo Joo Kim (-6/9th), Andrea Lee (-6/9th) 6:02 AM ET Yu Liu (-5/13th), Arpichaya Yubol (-5/13th), Xiyu Lin (-5/13th) 5:50 AM ET Mi Hyang Lee (-5/13th), Jeongeun Lee6 (-4/18th), A Lim Kim (-5/13th) 5:38 AM ET Nasa Hataoka (-4/18th), Linn Grant (-4/18th), Eleanor Givens (-4/18th) 5:26 AM ET Jennifer Kupcho (-3/22nd), Esther Henseleit (-3/22nd), Na Rin An (-3/22nd) 5:14 AM ET Linnea Strom (-3/22nd), Gemma Dryburgh (-2/27th), Ally Ewing (-3/22nd) 5:02 AM ET Minjee Lee (-2/27th), Angel Yin (-2/27th), Stephanie Kyriacou (-2/27th) 4:50 AM ET Jenny Shin (-2/27th), Lilia Vu (-2/27th), Amanda Doherty (-2/27th)

