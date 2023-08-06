The St. Louis Cardinals (49-63) and Colorado Rockies (43-67) play a rubber match on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Zack Thompson (2-3) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (8-8).

Rockies vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (2-3, 4.76 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-8, 5.68 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

The Rockies are sending Gomber (8-8) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 5.68 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 114 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

During 22 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.68 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.

Gomber is looking to record his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Gomber is aiming for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

The Cardinals will send Thompson to the mound for his first start this season.

The 25-year-old lefty has pitched out of the bullpen 15 times already this year, but will make his first start.

He has an ERA of 4.76, a batting average against of .288 and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season.

Zack Thompson vs. Rockies

The Rockies are batting .253 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .403 (18th in the league) with 108 home runs.

